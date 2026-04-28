Maharashtra Shock: 22-Year-Old Arrested For Exploiting & Blackmailing Multiple Women In Kolhapur; Love Jihad Angle Suspected

Maharashtra Shock: 22-Year-Old Arrested For Exploiting & Blackmailing Multiple Women In Kolhapur | Sourced

Kolhapur: A disturbing case of alleged sexual exploitation and blackmail has come to light in the Pulachi Shiroli area of Hatkanangale tehsil in the Kolhapur District of Maharashtra, where a 22-year-old man has been arrested for targeting multiple young women.

The accused, Shahid Sameer Sanadi, was arrested after a 20-year-old woman filed a complaint at Rajarampuri Police Station (under the Kolhapur District Police Force) on Sunday night. He was later handed over to Hatkanangale police station and produced before a court, which remanded him to four days of police custody.

According to police, the accused befriended young women aged between 18 and 22 through social media. He allegedly lured them into relationships, assaulted them, and filmed obscene videos. These videos were then used to threaten and blackmail the victims.

Officials believe that more than 15 women may have been targeted in a similar manner. Victims are suspected to be from Shiroli, Hupari, Hatkanangale, and nearby villages.

Police said the accused would call the women to lodges in Shiroli and Kolhapur, where he allegedly committed the crimes and recorded the acts. Investigators also found that some of the videos were shared with others.

Accused’s Friend Absconding?

A friend of the accused, identified as Shahrukh Desai, is currently absconding. Police suspect he may also have access to videos of several victims. A search is underway to trace him.

The case initially appeared to be an isolated complaint. However, as the investigation progressed, officials uncovered a wider pattern. This has raised concerns that more people could be involved. Police are now probing the possibility of a larger network.

Senior officers are closely monitoring the case. Additional Superintendent of Police Annasaheb Jadhav visited the police station and reviewed the investigation. Authorities have appealed to other possible victims to come forward. They have assured that identities will be kept confidential.

Protests In Kolhapur…

The incident has triggered strong reactions in the area. In protest, local groups have called for a bandh in Shiroli. Several organisations have also demanded strict action and a thorough probe.

The case has drawn attention as similar incidents involving video blackmail have recently been reported in other parts of Maharashtra, including Amravati and Nashik. Police say they are taking the matter seriously and are working to identify all those involved.