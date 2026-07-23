Khopoli Viral Video: Tourists Risk Lives Behind Zenith Waterfall Despite Orange Alert In Pune & Raigad | WATCH | Sourced

Pune: A video showing tourists performing dangerous stunts at a waterfall near Khopoli in Maharashtra’s Raigad district has gone viral on social media, raising fresh concerns over monsoon safety.

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The video, reportedly recorded a few days ago, shows several people standing behind a waterfall on a narrow rocky ledge at a considerable height. Another youth is seen attempting to climb a steep hillside before being stopped by people recording the incident. The authenticity of the video and the identities of those involved could not be independently verified.

The video has surfaced at a time when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the Raigad district and ghat areas of the Pune district, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next 24 hours.

Authorities have repeatedly warned people against visiting waterfalls, overflowing streams and other high-risk locations during the monsoon due to the risk of flash floods, slippery rocks and landslides.

Khopoli, located in the foothills of the Sahyadri range, attracts thousands of tourists every monsoon for its seasonal waterfalls. The area falls between Pune and Mumbai and is very near the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, so many tourists go here whenever they get time off.

However, these spots become extremely dangerous during periods of heavy rain, as water levels can rise suddenly and the rocky terrain becomes highly slippery.

Disaster management authorities have also advised people to avoid unnecessary travel to waterfalls and ghat sections during heavy rainfall, stressing that weather conditions can change within minutes and put lives at risk.

The viral video serves as another reminder of the dangers of ignoring safety advisories during the monsoon, even as officials continue to appeal to tourists to stay away from hazardous locations.