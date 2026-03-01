‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar Steals Show At Virasat Utsav Grand Finale In Nashik | Sourced

Nashik: The presence of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, popularly known as ‘Khiladi’, added excitement and energy to Virasat Utsav 2026 held at Bhujbal Knowledge City. The actor attended the grand finale on Saturday, and his interaction with students and parents became the highlight of the evening.

Addressing the audience, Akshay shared a three-point mantra for success: maintain discipline, serve and respect parents, and pursue higher education to build a successful career.

His grand entry onto the stage using a crane created a wave of excitement among the crowd. When he greeted the audience in Marathi with “Jai Maharashtra, Nashik", the gathering erupted in cheers. Young attendees were particularly thrilled when the actor performed an energetic dance to a song from his upcoming film Bhoot Bangla.

Actresses Wamiqa Gabbi and Zoya Afroz were also present at the event.

Among the dignitaries attending the programme were Chhagan Bhujbal, former MP Sameer Bhujbal, MLA Pankaj Bhujbal, and Shefali Bhujbal.

On the occasion, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal honoured Akshay Kumar with a traditional Yeola Paithani and a memento as a mark of respect.

Fluent in Hindi, English, and Marathi, the actor interacted warmly with students and parents. He stressed that discipline and time management are essential for achieving success in life. He also reminded the youth that no matter how successful they become, they should always remain grateful to their parents and serve them. Additionally, he encouraged students to combine their education with skill-based higher studies to ensure a secure and bright future.