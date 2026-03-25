Kharat Case: ANiS Activists Threatened By Self-Styled ‘Captain’ In Nashik | Sourced

Nashik: Self-proclaimed astrologer “Captain” Ashok Kharat is currently in police custody, and several of his alleged activities are coming to light each day. The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANiS) had been tracking him for the past twenty years.

In 2007, ANiS received a phone complaint from a journalist. Based on this, activists Mahendra Datarange and Prof. Dr Sudesh Ghoderao visited Kharat’s office. They informed him that his practices were superstitious and misleading. In response, Kharat allegedly threatened them, claiming he was a retired captain and possessed a revolver. Despite the threat, the activists stood their ground and challenged him. He then warned them to “stay alert". Following this incident, Kharat reportedly kept his establishments closed for three months but resumed operations shortly thereafter.

In 2013, an ANiS activist from Sinnar, Arun Ghoderao, was threatened by a trustee of the Ishaneshwar temple during an argument. The trustee allegedly warned that while ANiS targets many godmen, “our Captain Kharat is different" and threatened severe consequences if they continued their actions.

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In 2022, when then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Shirdi, there were discussions that after taking darshan at the Sai Baba temple, he broke protocol and visited the Ishaneshwar temple at Mirgaon (Taluka Sinnar) to seek predictions from Kharat. ANiS strongly opposed this, stating that a constitutional authority appearing to endorse superstition was concerning. Around the same time, another trustee allegedly pressured ANiS activist Krishna Chandgude through his relatives.

Despite repeated threats, ANiS continued its protests against Kharat. Victims had been approaching the organisation but were hesitant to file police complaints due to fear. However, ANiS remained confident that legal action would eventually be taken. As anticipated, multiple cases have now been registered against him.

“We constantly receive threats, but as rationalist activists, we do not file complaints. Dr Dabholkar taught us this. After his martyrdom, we have overcome the fear of death,” said Krishna Chandgude, State Executive Member, ANiS.