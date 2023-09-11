 Khadki Mandai Construction Controversy: Digging After Rs 12 Lakh Concretization Raises Questions
Residents are questioning the rationale behind using taxpayer money for concrete flooring if sheds were to be constructed shortly afterward, necessitating the removal of freshly laid concrete.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 06:48 PM IST
Construction work at Sanjay Gandhi Bhaji Mandai in the Khadki Cantonment Board area, involving the excavation of pits to build sheds, has triggered controversy. This development comes merely two months after a significant Rs 12 lakh investment in concrete flooring in June.

Deepak Sharma, a resident of Khadki, expressed his discontent, stating, "It's disheartening to see our hard-earned tax money being spent without a clear plan. We need answers about why the concretization was done if it was going to be undone shortly after."

Residents demand investigation

Neeta Patil, another local resident, added, "We expect transparency and responsible spending from our authorities. This situation calls for an investigation to ensure that our funds are being used efficiently."

Amol Deshmukh, a shop owner near the mandai, voiced his frustration, saying, "Such instances erode our faith in the system. We hope the authorities take swift action to rectify this and recover the funds from those responsible."

Meena Kamble, another citizen, urged for accountability, stating, "The funds spent on concretization should not go to waste. It's only fair that those responsible for this oversight bear the cost."

Suja James, office superintendent of KCB, assured that the engineer department possesses records of the concretization costs but stated that there is currently no information available regarding the ongoing shed construction.

