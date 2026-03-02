Key Departmental Changes In Nashik Municipal Corporation As Commissioner Manisha Khatri Announces Major Reshuffle Of Officers | Sourced

Nashik: With the aim of making the administrative work more streamlined and dynamic, a comprehensive reshuffle has been made in the responsibilities of the officers in the Deputy Commissioner cadre in the Nashik Municipal Corporation. This order has been issued as per the directions of Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, and instructions have been given for immediate implementation.

The concerned officers should immediately transfer all administrative documents, important records, keys, computer IDs and official records, including e-system passwords. It has also been directed to record this order in the service book.

This reshuffle in various sensitive departments of the Municipal Corporation will be useful in bringing more coordination and speed in the administration. Commissioner Manisha Khatri has expressed confidence that this reshuffle will make the work more efficient and transparent.

After this order, the concerned officers have accepted their new responsibilities, and new energy is expected to be generated in the administration.

Major reshuffle as per the new order

- Ajit Nikat has been given the responsibility of the Tax Department (Local Self-Government Tax, House Tax, Water Tax) and the Income Department.

- The Tax and Income Department from Suvarna Dakhne has been transferred to Ajit Nikat.

- Suvarna Dakhane has been given the responsibility of the Encroachment Department, Advertisement and Licensing Department, Information and Technology Department, ROFEDO, Security Department, National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) and Slum Department.

- The responsibility of the Encroachment Department and Information and Technology Department from Sangeeta Nandurkar has also been handed over to Suvarna Dakhane until further orders.

Other important changes

- The responsibility of the Solid Waste Management Department has been temporarily transferred to Medical Officer Dr Avesh Palode.