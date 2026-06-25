Ketan Agrawal Murder Case: Maharashtra Assembly Directs Government To Form SIT | Sourced

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly presiding officer Raju Khare on Thursday directed the state government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agrawal, a case that has sparked widespread public attention.



The issue was raised in the Assembly by NCP MLA Sunil Shelke, who sought a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Agrawal's death and demanded that the trial be conducted in a fast-track court. Shelke also urged authorities to examine the role of all individuals connected to the case.



Speaking in the House, Shelke said Agrawal's family was initially informed that he had died in an accident. However, a detailed police investigation later revealed evidence pointing to murder. He praised the Pune Rural Police and the investigating team for uncovering the facts through witness statements, technical evidence and meticulous inquiry.





The legislator called for an in-depth probe into all aspects of the case, stating that justice must be ensured for Agrawal and his family. Responding to the demand, Khare directed the government to set up an SIT to investigate the matter.



The directive triggered a debate in the House, with Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav questioning whether the presiding officer's ruling would be binding on the government. BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar responded by noting that the rules governing the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council differ.

According to police, 26-year-old Ketan Agrawal was allegedly murdered on June 18 after being pushed into a gorge near Lohagad Fort in Pune district. Investigators have arrested Agrawal's fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, in connection with the crime. The couple was scheduled to marry in November in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

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