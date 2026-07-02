Ketan Agarwal Murder: Pune Police Probe 'Cross-Marriage' Plan – Siya's Brother Was To Marry Ketan's Sister? | File Photo

Pune: A new angle has emerged in the investigation into the alleged murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal, with Pune Rural Police examining the close relationship between the Agarwal and Goyal families, including plans for two marriages between them.

According to police sources, Ketan Agarwal was engaged to Siya Goyal, while discussions had also been finalised for the marriage of Ketan’s sister to Siya’s brother, Sahil Goyal. Investigators said both weddings were expected to take place later this year, with Ketan and Siya’s ceremony planned first, followed by the second marriage.

Police are also looking into a planned pre-wedding shoot in Bali, which was scheduled for June 6. Sources said Ketan, Siya, Sahil and Ketan’s sister were expected to travel for the shoot before the wedding celebrations.

As part of the probe, investigators have questioned Sahil Goyal to determine whether he knew about the alleged relationship between Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary before Ketan’s death. Police are examining whether any information was withheld from either family.

Sahil, however, has denied knowing about any alleged affair. According to sources, he told investigators that he believed Chetan was only Siya’s old friend and that she appeared happy about her upcoming marriage to Ketan. Police are verifying his statement as part of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, investigators continue to reconstruct the events surrounding Ketan’s death. On Wednesday, Pune Rural Police revisited Lohagad Fort and used a fibre dummy matching the victim’s weight to recreate the alleged fall into the gorge. The exercise was conducted to better understand the sequence of events and compare it with the evidence collected during the investigation.

Police have alleged that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary pushed Ketan into the gorge at Lohagad Fort on June 18. Investigators claim Siya initially told authorities that Ketan had accidentally slipped, but the case later took a different direction during the investigation. Both accused remain in police custody as the probe continues.