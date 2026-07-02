Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal's Viral Pub Video Shows Her Holding Beer Bottle, Speaking Heatedly On Phone | WATCH

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal's Viral Pub Video Shows Her Holding Beer Bottle, Speaking Heatedly On Phone | Video Screengrab

Pune: A video of Siya Goyal recorded several months before the alleged murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal has surfaced on social media, prompting fresh discussion as Pune Rural Police continue their investigation into the case.

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The video, which is said to be from December 2025, shows Siya at what appears to be a pub while speaking loudly on her mobile phone. Amid loud music in the background, she is heard saying, “First you cheated on me, and now you’re calling me?” The identity of the person on the call has not been established.

The video depicts Siya holding what appears to be a beer bottle while expressing frustration during a phone conversation.

The clip has gone viral online, with many social media users speculating about whom Siya was addressing. Police have not confirmed whether the video has any connection with the ongoing investigation.

The video also appears to show Siya holding what looks like a beer bottle and using abusive language during the conversation. It surfaced days after another video circulated online allegedly showing Siya with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary at a Maharashtra Cricket League match. The earlier clip had fuelled speculation about their relationship.

Meanwhile, the resurfaced pub video has drawn attention because of statements previously made by Siya’s mother, Pooja Goyal. In media interactions, she had claimed that her daughter had never visited a pub, consumed alcohol or smoked.

Pooja Goyal had also maintained that Chetan Chaudhary was only Siya’s friend. She said the family knew Chetan and that even Ketan Agarwal was aware of their friendship. Responding to photographs of Siya and Chetan together, she said they had attended a friend’s wedding and denied that they were in a romantic relationship.

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort. Police allege the two conspired to kill Ketan by pushing him into a gorge on June 18. The accused have denied the allegations, and the investigation is ongoing.