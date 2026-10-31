Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal Seeks Bail, Discharge; Next Hearing On Nov 17 In

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal Seeks Bail, Discharge; Next Hearing On Nov 17 | Sourced

Pune: Siya Goyal, a prime accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, sought bail and discharge from the case on the first day of trial proceedings before the Sessions Court at Vadgaon Maval on Saturday.

Her lawyer filed two separate applications, claiming there was no evidence against her.

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Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, appearing for the prosecution, opposed the applications. He told the court that the prosecution should first present its case and the evidence collected by Pune Rural Police. The court scheduled the next hearing for Nov 17.

Nikam said the prosecution would present its arguments on the alleged murder conspiracy and the evidence against all three accused. The court will also hear Goyal's bail and discharge applications on the same day.

The other two accused, Chetan Chaudhary and Ritesh Hange, were produced before the court through video conferencing from Yerawada Central Jail.

Prosecution To Present Evidence Against Three Accused

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Nikam said the prosecution had informed the court about the evidence collected during the investigation and the documents it intends to rely on during the trial. The prosecution has also sought to initiate the process of framing charges against the three accused.

Nikam said the prosecution would explain how Goyal allegedly planned the murder, how Chaudhary assisted her and what evidence investigators had gathered to support the allegations.

He maintained that the court should consider the defence applications after the prosecution presents its case and the material it intends to rely on. The court accepted the prosecution's request to present its arguments at the next hearing.

Goyal Seeks Discharge From Case

Through the discharge application, Goyal's lawyer argued that there was insufficient evidence against her to proceed with the trial. The court has not yet ruled on either the bail or discharge application.

Meanwhile, Hange had not appointed a lawyer to represent him during Saturday's hearing. The court directed him to engage an advocate before the next hearing. It also warned that if he failed to do so, the court would appoint a legal aid lawyer to represent him.

Hange reportedly told the court that he intended to hire an independent lawyer.

Background Of Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

The case relates to the death of 26-year-old Pune businessman and realtor Ketan Agarwal, who died after falling into a gorge at Lohagad Fort on June 18, 2026. The incident was initially suspected to be an accidental fall.

However, Pune Rural Police later alleged that Agarwal was murdered as part of a conspiracy and that his death was made to look like an accident.

Police arrested Goyal and Chaudhary on June 23, while Hange was arrested on Sept 5. Investigators filed a 5,053-page chargesheet in the case on Sept 19.

According to the police investigation, the accused allegedly created a fake Instagram account to lure Agarwal to Lohagad Fort. The chargesheet reportedly includes digital evidence, call records, CCTV footage and witness statements.

Senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam was appointed Special Public Prosecutor in the case in October.