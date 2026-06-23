Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Pune Court Sends Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary To Police Custody Till June 29 - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

A Magistrate Court in Pune on Tuesday sent Siya Goyal (20) and Chetan Chaudhary (22) to police custody till June 29 in the murder of Ketan Agarwal (26).

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Earlier in the day, Lonavala Rural Police registered a murder case against Goyal and her lover Chaudhary after her fiancé Agarwal was reported to have died after falling from Lohagad Fort, but subsequent police investigation revealed that he had been “pushed to death”.

Pune Rural Police SP Sandeep Singh Gill said the two had confessed to the crime.

Giving details, Gill said that Goyal and Agarwal, who were engaged, had visited Lohagad Fort on June 18. He said Goyal stated that Agarwal had slipped and fallen from the fort, resulting in his death. However, subsequent inquiries and information gathered from relatives and friends raised suspicions, he added.

Gill said that through confidential sources, witness statements, and technical evidence, it was revealed that Goyal had a friend named Chaudhary. “The two had known each other for about a year. They conspired and pushed Agarwal from the fort, causing him to fall to his death,” he added.

Agarwal’s father, Vishal, said that if Goyal did not want to get married to his son, she could have simply refused, and they would have cancelled the wedding immediately. He expressed pain over the cruel mindset, the upbringing, and the loss of his son. He has demanded that the case be fast-tracked and that the accused be given the strictest punishment.