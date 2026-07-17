Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Father Demands Fast-Track Trial, Strict Punishment | X - ANI

Pune, Jul 17: The father of murdered Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal on Friday sought a fast-track trial in the case and demanded the strictest punishment for the two accused arrested in connection with his son’s death.

Ketan Agarwal’s fiancée Siya Goyal (20) and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary (22) have been accused of pushing the 26-year-old realtor off a cliff at Lohagad Fort, a popular tourist and trekking destination in Pune district, on June 18.

Speaking to reporters, Ketan’s father Vishal Agarwal said he was satisfied with the progress of the police investigation but wanted the case to be heard on priority. “My son should get justice at the earliest and the culprits should get the maximum punishment. The investigation is going in the right direction and the case should be tried in a fast-track court,” he said.

Pune, Maharashtra: On the Ketan Agrawal murder case, Vishal Agrawal, Father of Ketan Agrawal, says, "I have complete faith in the justice system, and I believe I will get justice. It has been nearly a month, and the investigation is still underway. Once the investigation is… pic.twitter.com/NGGhgdqtfu — IANS (@ians_india) July 17, 2026

Reacting to reports that Goyal and Chaudhary were allegedly already married, Vishal Agarwal said he had no information about it and had only read about the matter in media reports.

Recalling the loss suffered by the family, he said, “For any father, the most painful moment is to give shoulder to his son’s bier. Losing my father soon after Ketan’s death has made the grief even more unbearable. The entire family is shattered and grieving. I am unable to come to terms with the loss of my son and then my father.”

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Ketan’s grandfather Devichand Agarwal died of cardiac arrest on July 4.

Vishal Agarwal said Ketan and Siya’s marriage was arranged through his uncle Narendra Mittal and his wife, who had given positive feedback about Siya and her family. Siya’s family is involved in the spice and dry fruits business.

“The matchmaking was done by my uncle Narendra Mittal and his wife. They assured us that Siya was a cultured and well-mannered woman. Based on those assurances, we went ahead and fixed the marriage,” he said.

When asked whether the Mittals could have been part of an alleged conspiracy, Vishal Agarwal said, “It may be possible.”

He also recalled that Ketan had occasionally spoken about issues in his relationship with Siya after their engagement in February. “Ketan used to sometimes complain that Siya would pick up fights frequently, get upset over small issues and her mobile phone was often found busy. We used to console him and tell him not to worry,” he said.

Recalling the events of June 18, Vishal said, “Siya’s mother called my wife and informed her that Ketan had fallen off a cliff.”

Goyal and Chaudhary, who were arrested on June 23, are currently lodged in jail under judicial custody.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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