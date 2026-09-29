Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Father Alleges Siya Goyal’s Family Role After Reading Chargesheet, Seeks Death Penalty | Sourced

Pune: Ketan Agarwal’s father, Vishal Agarwal, has alleged that members of Siya Goyal’s family may have been involved in the alleged murder conspiracy after reading the chargesheet filed by Pune Rural Police in the case. Speaking to IANS, Vishal said the chargesheet contained allegations that witnesses were threatened. He claimed this made him suspect the involvement of Siya’s wider family.

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“In the chargesheet that has been filed, I saw that they are threatening the eyewitnesses. This means that all the members of her family -- her mother, father, brother, aunt, uncle, and all of them -- are guilty,” Vishal Agarwal told IANS. His statement is an allegation and does not mean that all members of Goyal’s family have been named as accused or found guilty. The chargesheet names Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary and Ritesh Hange as accused in the case.

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Father demands fast-track trial

Vishal has renewed his demand for a speedy trial and the strictest punishment for those accused in Ketan’s death. “I demand from the judiciary and the judicial system that these accused persons be punished as soon as possible. The case should be tried in a fast-track court, and they should be given the death penalty,” he said.

The demand comes after Pune Rural Police filed a 5,053-page chargesheet in the case in September. The chargesheet contains statements from around 80 to 85 witnesses, along with WhatsApp chats, call records, mobile phone data, CCTV footage, photographs and other technical evidence.

What police allege in the chargesheet

According to the prosecution case, Ketan was allegedly taken to Lohagad Fort on June 18 as part of a plan to kill him. Police have alleged that a fake Instagram account named “Mahi” was used to lure Ketan to Lohagad.

The chargesheet reportedly states that Siya pushed Ketan first and that Chetan then kicked him, causing him to fall into a gorge. Tourists who were present at the fort also reportedly captured photographs that placed Ketan, Siya and Chetan at the location around the time of the incident. These photographs have been included in the investigation material.

The police case relies on witness statements and digital and technical evidence to reconstruct what happened at the fort. Vishal’s latest allegation centres on material in the chargesheet relating to alleged threats to witnesses.

He has interpreted the alleged intimidation as an indication that members of Siya’s family were aware of the alleged conspiracy and were trying to protect those involved. However, this is Vishal’s interpretation of the prosecution material. The alleged involvement of any family member would have to be established through investigation and trial. The accused named in the chargesheet remain Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary and Ritesh Hange.

Vishal had earlier questioned family members

Vishal had previously raised questions about the role of people close to Siya. He had questioned the involvement of her parents and other relatives and had also raised doubts about people who helped arrange the marriage between Ketan and Siya.

His latest comments come after he says he has examined the material contained in the chargesheet. The filing of the chargesheet has provided the family with more details about the police investigation, including the alleged sequence of events at Lohagad and the evidence collected during the probe.

Vishal had sought a fast-track trial soon after Ketan’s death. In June, he met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and requested a speedy trial. He also sought the appointment of senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as Special Public Prosecutor in the case.

The state government subsequently initiated the process for his appointment. Vishal has continued to demand strict punishment for those accused in the case. With the chargesheet now filed, he is seeking an early trial and has specifically demanded the death penalty for the accused.

(With Inputs From IANS)