Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Did Siya Goyal Delete Data From Victim's Phone? Pune Police Investigate | File Photo

Pune: Pune Rural Police have stepped up the investigation into the alleged murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort by examining digital evidence, searching prime accused Siya Goyal's residence and seeking the court's permission to conduct a polygraph test.

One of the key aspects of the investigation is Ketan Agarwal's mobile phone. Investigators are trying to determine how the device allegedly came into Siya Goyal's possession before the victim's family reached Lohagad Fort.

According to police sources, Siya allegedly handed over Ketan's phone to his relatives after they arrived at the spot. Investigators are now working to establish whether the phone remained with her after Ketan allegedly fell into the gorge and if any digital evidence was removed during that period.

Police suspect important data may have been deleted before the handset was returned. The phone is expected to be sent for forensic examination, where experts will attempt to recover deleted messages, files and other digital records that could assist the investigation. Officers are also preparing a detailed timeline to determine when Siya allegedly obtained the device.

As part of the probe, a Lonavala Rural Police team on Thursday took Siya to her residence in Pune's Market Yard area. It was the first search at her home since the case was registered. The team included two women constables and five male police personnel.

During the search, officers looked for material that could help the investigation. They examined diaries, notebooks, clothes and a hoodie allegedly worn by co-accused Chetan Chaudhary. Investigators believe the garment could be significant after CCTV footage reportedly showed Chaudhary near Lohagad Fort around the time of the incident.

The search continued for about an hour in the presence of Siya's parents, brother and other family members. After leaving the house, police also took Siya to a café where investigators believe she and Chaudhary had allegedly discussed the murder plan. The visit was part of efforts to verify the alleged conspiracy.

Read Also Pune Police To Seek Polygraph Test Of Accused Siya Goyal In Lohagad Fort Murder Case

Meanwhile, Pune Rural Police have approached the court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph, or lie-detector, test on Siya Goyal. According to senior police officials, investigators have not yet found direct eyewitness evidence identifying who allegedly pushed Ketan into the gorge. They told the court that a polygraph examination could help verify the statements already given by Siya and Chetan Chaudhary and may provide fresh leads.

Siya's lawyer, Vipul Dushing, said the police have only sought the court's approval and argued that such a test cannot be conducted without the accused's consent.