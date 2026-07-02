Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Pune Rural Police Probe Possible Role Of More People In Lohagad Fort Conspiracy | Video Screengrab

Pune: The investigation into the alleged murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort has taken a new turn, with Pune Rural Police looking into whether the conspiracy involved more people than the two accused already under arrest.

During a hearing before the Vadgaon court, the Lonavala Police informed the court that they require further custodial interrogation of the arrested accused, Siya Goyal, and her alleged partner, Chetan Chaudhary. Investigators told the court they are verifying whether any additional person helped plan or carry out the alleged crime.

As part of the probe, police have questioned several people connected to the accused. Statements have been recorded from Siya's brother, Sahil Goyal, her parents, Praveen Goyal and Pooja Goyal, and other family members.

Investigators have also examined the statements of the Mittal couple, who allegedly introduced Siya and Ketan for marriage. In addition, police have questioned the cab driver who is believed to have dropped the couple at Mumbai airport ahead of their planned pre-wedding trip to Bali.

Although investigators have not identified any new suspect, they are continuing to examine whether another person had a role in the alleged conspiracy. With the accused still in police custody, further questioning is expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the investigation has also centred on Ketan Agarwal's mobile phone. Police are analysing the device, carrying out searches related to Siya Goyal and seeking the court's permission to conduct a polygraph test as they attempt to gather more evidence.

According to sources, investigators are trying to determine how Ketan's mobile phone came into Siya's possession before his family reached Lohagad Fort. They are examining claims that she handed over the phone to his relatives after they arrived at the scene.

Police are also investigating whether the phone remained with Siya for some time after Ketan allegedly fell into the gorge. Investigators suspect that crucial digital evidence may have been deleted before the device was returned to the victim's family.