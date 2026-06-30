Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Curiosity About 'Siya Point' Leads To 25% Surge In Visitors At Pune’s Lohagad

Lohagad Fort in Maval Tehsil, Pune | File Photo

Pune: Lohagad Fort in the Pune district has witnessed a sharp rise in tourist footfall after the high-profile Ketan Agarwal murder case drew nationwide attention. According to a News18 Marathi report, local guides and vendors claim the fort has seen a nearly 25% increase in visitors in recent days.

Many tourists are not visiting only for the monsoon trek or the fort’s history. Instead, they are arriving out of curiosity after following the murder case through television reports and social media.

The report says several visitors now ask guides to show them the exact place where police allege Ketan Agarwal was pushed from the fort. The spot has informally come to be known among tourists as “Siya Spot”, a name that has no official recognition.

Local guides said visitors often ask questions about the alleged crime scene before beginning their trek. Shopkeepers and vendors around the fort have also noticed that many tourists discuss the murder case and seek directions to the location linked to the incident.

The growing interest is largely being driven by continuous media coverage, viral Instagram reels, YouTube videos and discussions on social media. According to the report, this has turned part of the historic fort into an unexpected point of public curiosity.