'Trekkers Investigating How Siya Pushed Ketan': Viral Video Shows Large Numbers Of Tourists Stuck At Lohagad Fort | VIRAL VIDEO

A video showing an unusually large crowd at Pune's Lohagad Fort has gone viral on social media, with many users linking the sudden surge in visitors to the sensational murder case of 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agrawal.

The fort, which became the centre of national attention after Agrawal was allegedly pushed into a 350-foot gorge by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary, is now witnessing heavy footfall from curious visitors.

The viral clip has triggered a heated debate online. While some users made light of the situation with dark humour, others strongly criticised what they described as "morbid tourism" and insensitivity towards the victim and his grieving family.

FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Netizens React With Dark Humour

Several social media users joked about the spot where Ketan allegedly fell, with some even suggesting it should be renamed after the prime accused.

One user wrote, "Naya point add karo 'Siya Point'."

Another commented, "Name it Siya Point."

Some users even sarcastically remarked that the tragic incident had unexpectedly boosted tourism.

"Wow, yeh toh tourism ke liye plus point saabit hua," read one comment.

Another user wrote, "Uss point par koi temple bana dena chahiye. Kaafi negativity ho gayi hai. Ek sundar memory point ghatna site ban gaya hai."

Others Call Out 'Insensitive' Behaviour

However, many users condemned the growing crowds and questioned why people were visiting a place associated with a brutal murder.

One comment read:

"I don't think I will ever understand Indian people. A young innocent man was pushed to his death from a certain area of this fort. A murder happened. A family lost their son and here people go there to see what? It's not a fun place where you take pictures and post them on social media. What do they want to see?"

Several others echoed similar sentiments, calling the trend disrespectful to Ketan Agrawal's family and criticising the transformation of a crime scene into a social media attraction.

Murder Case Takes Dramatic Turn

Meanwhile, the investigation into Ketan Agrawal's murder continues to gather pace.

In an unexpected development, Siya Goyal's brother, Sahil, publicly distanced the family from advocate Ashutosh Srivastava, stating that he had never been appointed as their lawyer.

"We have never hired him, and he is not someone that we have hired from our family. I know nothing about what he is claiming," Sahil told reporters.

Police Uncover Alleged Murder Plot

The prime accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, have been remanded to police custody until July 3, 2026, after Pune Rural Police formally converted the case from an accidental death to a pre-planned murder investigation.

According to investigators, the duo allegedly began plotting Ketan's murder as early as February 2026. Police claim they rehearsed the crime multiple times before allegedly pushing him into a 350-foot gorge at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

During the investigation, officers reconstructed the crime scene using a mannequin, seized Chetan's scooter, hoodie and headphones, and recovered CCTV footage showing the accused meeting at a café a day before the incident, where they allegedly finalised the plan.

Cyber investigators have also found that both accused allegedly deleted WhatsApp chats, Instagram history and even recycle-bin data in an attempt to destroy evidence. Forensic experts are now trying to recover the erased digital records.

Motive Under Scanner

Police believe Siya Goyal, who was engaged to Ketan and was scheduled to marry him in November in what was reportedly a lavish ₹17-crore wedding, conspired with her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary because she was unable to back out of the arranged marriage due to family and societal pressure.

Investigators have further alleged that Siya had earlier hidden Ketan's passport to cancel their Bali trip and that an initial attempt to push him off the fort on June 14 had failed before the alleged murder was carried out four days later.

As the investigation unfolds, the viral video from Lohagad Fort has sparked a parallel debate online over how sensational crimes often draw crowds to the very places where tragedies occurred, raising uncomfortable questions about public curiosity, social media culture and sensitivity towards victims.