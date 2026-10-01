Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Accused Studied 2025 Lohagad Fort Death To Plan Killing, Pune Police Chargesheet Says | X - VaradBhatkhande

Pune, Oct 1: The plan to kill realtor Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort in Pune district took shape after his fiancé Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary studied online reports about the death of a young woman there in 2025, as per the chargesheet filed by Pune Rural police before Wadgaon Maval court.

Agarwal (26) died on June 18. While it was initially believed that he was the victim of an accidental fall from Lohagad Fort, a probe found that he had been pushed.

The 5,053-page chargesheet, filed on September 19, names Goyal, Chaudhary and Ritesh Hange as accused in the murder case and cites digital evidence like mobile phone data, call detail records, social-media material, messages, photographs, witness statements and technical analysis certificates.

A chilling detail from the Lohagad murder chargesheet:



Police say accused Siya Goyal searched the internet for “Death Cap Mushroom India”, “Easy way to kill someone”, “How to Delete Google Account” and even studied the 2025 death of 21-year-old Mansi Govindpurkar at Lohagad.… pic.twitter.com/JEcBMvjokE — Varad Bhatkhande | Journalist (@VaradBhatkhande) October 1, 2026

Conspiracy to stage accident

As per the chargesheet, Goyal did not want to marry Agarwal, with whom she got engaged on February 19 this year. She subsequently conspired with Chaudhary and Hange to eliminate Agarwal and make his death appear to be an accident.

The chargesheet states that Goyal and Chaudhary searched Google, YouTube and other social media platforms for information related to deaths, trekking incidents and ways of concealing evidence.

Police have also claimed the accused searched for the Meghalaya honeymoon murder of Raja Raghuvanshi and information concerning deletion of phone and online data.

Online searches cited as evidence

Their Google, YouTube and social media searches included terms such as 'Death Cap Mushroom India, Women Kills Family by Mushroom, Easy way to kill someone, Sonam Case, Lohagad Fort, How to format iPhone - No history on calls, How to Delete Google Account, Trekking Incident and How not to get manipulated', the chargesheet stated.

A key part of the alleged planning was the accused's study of the death of Mansi Govindpurkar, a 21-year-old woman from Sangvi, who went missing on March 18, 2025, after she left home saying she was going to college.

Her last mobile location was traced to Lohagad, where CCTV footage showed her arriving alone in a taxi and entering the fort. A search operation involving police and the Shivdurg rescue team led to her body being found two days later in bushes near the foothills of Lohagad, close to the Navgraha temple area.

Earlier Lohagad death studied

Police had probed whether she had fallen from the fort or whether there was another cause of death, though later reports attributed her death to suicide allegedly due to distress from health problems and her inability to appear for her LLB third-year examination.

The chargesheet focuses on how information about the 2025 Lohagad death was found by the accused.

According to the prosecution, Goyal came across information about Govindpurkar's death on Facebook and subsequently discussed the Lohagad location with Chaudhary.

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Fort location allegedly chosen

The two allegedly decided that Agarwal could be pushed from the fort so that his death would appear to be an accidental fall. They allegedly shared the information about the location with Hange as well, as per police.

The accused allegedly conducted further searches relating to Lohagad, trekking incidents and deaths involving falls in the Lonavala region, police said, adding that the digital material recovered during the investigation has been submitted to the court as part of the chargesheet.

The chargesheet also says the accused earlier explored other ways of eliminating Agarwal, including an attempt to arrange a contract killer, before deciding to execute the plan themselves.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)