Kaij Tehsildar Rakesh Gidde Killed In Accident On Latur-Ambejogai Highway | Sourced

In a tragic road accident, 32-year-old Kaij tehsildar Rakesh Gidde lost his life after his speeding car reportedly went out of control on Thursday morning at around 5am. The incident occurred near Nehrunagar Tanda in Renapur tehsil on the Latur–Ambajogai highway.

According to the police, Gidde was driving alone when the accident took place near Nehrunagar turn. His car is believed to have lost control due to high speed, overturned and was completely mangled in the impact. The crash was so severe that the officer died on the spot.

Officials said that Gidde was personally driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. Police from Renapur reached the spot soon after receiving the alert, conducted a preliminary inspection, and shifted the body to the Rural Hospital in Renapur for post-mortem. The body was then handed over to the relatives.

The sudden demise of the young and dedicated officer has sent shockwaves across the district. The revenue administration and officials in Kaij tehsil are mourning the loss, with tributes pouring in for the late officer.