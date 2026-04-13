Karad: Sahyadri Tiger Reserve Count Rises To 10 With New Tiger ‘Ranoji’ Recorded | Sourced

Karad: The tiger population in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve has reached 10 with the latest recording of a new tiger named ‘Ranoji’ (STR-10), marking a positive development for wildlife conservation in western Maharashtra. The presence of Ranoji was confirmed by the Forest Department using camera traps, paw mark tracking and scientific analysis.

The new tiger has been spotted in the Radhanagari Wildlife Sanctuary, a key biodiversity zone in the region. With this addition, the reserve now has seven male and three female tigers. Earlier, two adult tigers - ‘Raiba’ (STR-07) and ‘Sardar’ (STR-08), were also recorded in the same landscape.

Officials have observed that Ranoji is currently establishing its own territory within the Radhanagari area. Notably, the growth in tiger numbers in the Sahyadri is not solely dependent on artificial rehabilitation but is also supported by natural migration. The wildlife corridor connecting Sawantwadi–Dodamarg to Radhanagari plays a crucial role in enabling free movement of tigers, helping maintain genetic diversity and strengthening long-term conservation.

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The Forest Department is closely studying tiger movement patterns, habitat use, water sources and prey availability. These findings are expected to guide future conservation and management strategies in the reserve.

Meanwhile, as per approval from the central government, a phased tiger rehabilitation plan is also underway. Female tigers have been relocated from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve and Pench Tiger Reserve to support breeding, as the current population has a higher number of males.

The ten identified tigers in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve include Senapati, Subhedar, Baji, Chanda, Tara, Hirkani, Raiba, Sardar, Shiledar and Ranoji. Experts believe that introducing additional female tigers, especially in the Radhanagari region, could further support natural population growth.

The steady rise in tiger numbers highlights the success of conservation efforts in the Sahyadri landscape. It also opens up opportunities for eco-tourism. With its dense forests, natural habitats and rich biodiversity, the region is increasingly attracting nature lovers. Planned eco-tourism development is expected to boost local employment while supporting conservation.