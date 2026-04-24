Karad: Rare Black Panther Spotted In Chandoli, First-Ever Record In Sahyadri Tiger Reserve | Sourced

Karad: A rare black leopard, often referred to as a ‘black panther’, has been captured on a camera trap in the forest area of Chandoli National Park within the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve. The reserve spans the Sahyadri mountain ranges across the western borders of Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts. The sighting has generated excitement among wildlife researchers and nature enthusiasts, and is being seen as a strong indicator of the region’s growing ecological health.

The rare animal was recorded on the night of April 20, with three separate photographs captured across different locations in the forest area on April 20 and 21. This marks the first confirmed photographic record of a black leopard in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve. Forest officials discovered the images during routine checks of camera traps on April 20, 21 and 22, confirming the presence and habitat of the elusive animal in Chandoli.

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Black leopards, known scientifically as melanistic leopards, are extremely rare and are usually not seen by humans. They are not a separate species but are regular leopards with a genetic mutation that causes their dark black coat. This unique colouration provides excellent camouflage in dense, moist and shaded forest environments, allowing them to hunt more effectively.

Such sightings have been increasing in parts of the Western Ghats, especially in areas like Tilari, Radhanagari and Ratnagiri. The high rainfall and dense forest cover in these regions create ideal conditions for these elusive animals to thrive while remaining hidden.

The sighting has once again highlighted the rich biodiversity of the Sahyadri region. Experts say that the presence of such rare wildlife reflects improving forest conditions but also underlines the need for continued conservation efforts to protect these habitats.

Chandoli National Park, now confirmed as a habitat for the black leopard, already hosts several rare and endangered species. Earlier records from the Sahyadri belt have noted the presence of striped tigers and even rare black panthers across forest stretches from Bhairavgad to Ranganagad in Sindhudurg district. Regions such as Tilari, Mangaon, Bhairavgad and Dajipur have also reported sightings of rare wildlife.

In the Amboli–Hiranyakeshi forest area, camera traps had earlier captured images of striped tigers, indicating that these big cats have been steadily establishing their presence across the Sahyadri forests, from Radhanagari to the Tilari Ghat region in Kolhapur and Sindhudurg districts.

With the addition of the black leopard sighting, experts believe it signals a positive trend in wildlife growth in the Sahyadri belt. The increasing records of such rare species suggest that the ecosystem is becoming more supportive for large mammals, further strengthening the ecological importance of the region.