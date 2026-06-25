Kalpana Kharat Granted Conditional Anticipatory Bail; Nashik Road Additional Sessions Court Grants Relief In Alleged Landgrab Case | Sourced

Nashik: Kalpana Kharat, wife of alleged godman Ashok Kharat, has been granted anticipatory bail by the Nashik Road Additional Sessions Court in a case related to the alleged fraudulent acquisition of land by invoking divine powers. Additional Sessions Judge Kedar Kopalkar granted the conditional relief in connection with a cheating case registered at Sinnar Police Station.

Kharat had reportedly been absconding for several days while police were attempting to trace her. The court granted anticipatory bail on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh along with a surety of an equal amount.

The court noted that the disputed land transaction dates back to 2004, while complainant Shivram Mali lodged the complaint only in 2026—after a gap of 22 years.

It further observed that during this prolonged period, neither the complainant nor his brothers had approached a civil court seeking cancellation of the sale deed or restoration of possession of the land.

During the hearing, the court made significant observations, stating that the investigation had not revealed any dishonest intention to cheat at the time the agreement was executed.

The court also noted that the transaction was carried out through a duly registered document and that there appeared to be an attempt to give a criminal colour to what was essentially a civil dispute.

As a condition of bail, the court directed Kalpana Kharat to fully cooperate with the ongoing police investigation.