Kaij Police Crack Down On Vehicle Theft; 15 Stolen Two-Wheelers Worth Rs 9 Lakh Recovered | Sourced

Beed: In a major breakthrough against two-wheeler thefts, the Kaij police have recovered 15 stolen motorcycles and scooters worth approximately Rs 9 lakh and solved nine vehicle theft cases.

The recovery was made by a crime detection team constituted by Kaij Police Inspector Rahul Suryatal to investigate the increasing incidents of two-wheeler thefts in the police station's jurisdiction. The team also traced the alleged key operative behind the theft racket.

During the investigation, the police used CCTV footage, confidential intelligence, technical analysis and other investigative techniques to identify the suspects and track down the stolen vehicles. Acting on the leads, the team recovered 15 two-wheelers stolen from different locations across various districts.

The operation helped solve three vehicle theft cases registered at Kaij police station, one at Ambajogai City police station and another at Georai police station. It also helped crack theft cases registered in other districts, including Karjat and Jamkhed in Ahilyanagar district.

Of the 15 two-wheelers recovered, five are yet to be identified. The Kaij crime detection team has written to the Assistant Regional Transport Officer at the Sub-Regional Transport Office in Ambajogai, requesting assistance in identifying these vehicles.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat and Additional Superintendent of Police Anmol Mittal.

The team comprised Police Inspector Rahul Suryatal, Assistant Police Inspector Laxman Umbare, Police Sub-Inspector Amiroddin Inamdar, and police personnel Balasaheb Ahankare, Rahul Tarkase, Dadarav Devgude, Nitin Ware, Shivaji Kagde and Santosh Gite.