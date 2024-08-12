 Kaas Plateau Wildflowers Begin to Bloom: Natural Floral Display Expected in 10-15 Days
The Kaas Plateau had seemed to disappear under continuous rains and dense fog over the past two months. However, with the rains clearing up in the Kaas area over the past two to three days, the buds have emerged. The buds of 10 to 15 varieties of flowers have started blooming, generating excitement among both tourists and the forest committee.

Rambhau Jagtap Monday, August 12, 2024, 01:29 PM IST
As the buds of natural, colorful wildflowers have started blooming on the Kaas Plateau, a tourism hub in Satara district and a world heritage site, it is expected that the main bloom of all flower species will begin in 10 to 15 days, provided there is rain in the next 8 to 10 days.

The Plateau Forest Executive Committee has begun planning for the upcoming season, including preparing the parking lot, ensuring cleanliness, removing bushes from the road, filling potholes, and appointing staff for the season. The remaining preparations are expected to be completed within the next 10 to 12 days.

If the rain clears up in 8 to 10 days, or if a pattern of alternating heat and rain emerges, the main flowering of the flowers will begin in 10 to 15 days. The continuous rains and dense fog over the Kaas Plateau during the past two months have allowed some 15 species of white turmeric flower buds to start blooming on the colorful plateau. As a result, the floral glory of the plateau will soon be in full bloom, attracting tourists eager to witness this natural wonder. The executive committee managing Kaas Plateau is also eagerly anticipating the tourist season.

