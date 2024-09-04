Kaas Plateau Ready for Blooming Season: Enhanced Tourism Facilities Ahead of September 5 Inauguration—Registration Details Inside | @aditya_twtx

The Kaas Plateau, recognized as a World Heritage Site, is all set for the upcoming flowering season. The season will be officially inaugurated on September 5 in Satara, with Udayanraje Bhosle and Shivendrasinhraje Bhosle presiding over the ceremony.

To accommodate the influx of tourists expected this year, the Kaas committee has put in place several facilities, including six natural huts, parking areas, toilets, free bus services, drinking water, and other necessary amenities.

As the monsoon rains have subsided, various species of flowers are now blooming across the Kaas Plateau. The recent heavy rains have already attracted a large number of tourists, prompting the Kaas Plateau Executive Committee to open the season immediately. Tourists can find information and make bookings on the official website, https://www.kas.ind.in.

The entry fee for tourists is set at 150 rupees, with an additional guide fee of 100 rupees for a 45-minute tour. A nuisance fee of 2,000 rupees will be imposed, while children under twelve years old can enter for free. School and college students will be charged a reduced fee of 40 rupees. Visits by school children are mandatory between Monday and Friday, according to the regulations.

To manage the season efficiently, 130 employees have been appointed at the Kaas Plateau. A free bus service will shuttle tourists between the parking area and the Kaas Plateau. For enhanced security, CCTV cameras have been installed across the plateau. These cameras will also help monitor unruly behavior, ensuring that women and girls can enjoy their visit in a safe and secure environment.