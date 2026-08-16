'Just Like Chakan MIDC...': Aaditya Thackeray Highlights Hinjawadi's Infrastructure Woes | X/@AUThackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday and highlighted the infrastructural issues plaguing Hinjawadi in Pune.

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Thackeray wrote, "Just like Chakan MIDC and the infrastructural issues plaguing it, Hinjawadi faces the same issues. Long-delayed infrastructure projects, terrible roads, traffic and poor connectivity. The onus is on the private sector to make do with the hurdles before they choose to shift out."

"It needs quick intervention, and not just announcements but a time-bound plan that is delivered with a third-party audit. Ease of Doing Business is good for rolling out red carpets, but once IT parks/industries settle in, the current regime in Maharashtra has harassed them with corruption, compliance troubles and infrastructural issues," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Thackeray visited Chakan in Pune after 20 companies declared that they are thinking of moving to Khandala MIDC in Satara due to infrastructural issues. "While the BJP regime paints a rosy picture of industries and jobs, 20 industries have declared their intent to move out of Chakan MIDC," he said.

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"Just like I highlighted the Bhiwandi logistics area and Nashik’s Ambad MIDC roads two days ago, Nashik MP @rajabhau_waje ji’s question in Parliament drew an answer from the Union government that 36,211 industries have either shut down or moved out of Maharashtra in the past five years. Apart from the infrastructural collapse, the massive scale of corruption and interdepartmental chaos has led to industries in Maharashtra facing such harassment. Corruption is said to be on a per-square-metre basis for MIDC plots and beyond any control," he said.

"By what means does the regime claim that industries are happy? A move of 20 industries from Chakan will result in a job loss of 5,000 people. The world is debating job losses due to AI, and here corruption and infrastructure collapse is leading to job losses. Truly, this state regime is anti-youth, anti-Gen Z, pushing away industries that create wealth and jobs in the state. We will be visiting again and protesting in a larger way if things don’t rapidly change here," he added.