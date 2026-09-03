Journalists Must Adapt To Changing Media Landscape: Pravin Take In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the media landscape evolving rapidly, digital media has gained importance alongside traditional journalism. Media persons should make effective use of social media and new technologies, said Pravin Take, Deputy Director of the Divisional Information Office.

Journalists and editors met Take, the newly appointed Deputy Director of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, on Wednesday. He later interacted with them at the committee hall of the District Collector’s office. District Information Officer Dr Milind Dusane, Assistant Director Suresh Patil and Information Officer Sanjeevani Jadhav-Patil were present, along with editors, representatives and journalists from various daily and weekly newspapers.

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At the beginning of the programme, Dusane welcomed the journalists and introduced the officials. The officials also discussed the issues faced by local journalists.

Take said the nature of journalism was changing rapidly due to digital media and urged journalists to embrace the challenges and make effective use of social media. He also said efforts would be made to organise training sessions for journalists on various topics.

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Take added that the administration would prioritise resolving the issues and day-to-day challenges faced by journalists.

Information Officer Sanjeevani Jadhav-Patil proposed the vote of thanks.