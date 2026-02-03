 Journalist Nitin Dhoot & Assistant Registrar Sanjay Abdagire Die In Late-Night Accident In Parbhani
The two cars collided head-on near Ganeshpur, resulting in extensive damage to both vehicles

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
Journalist Nitin Dhoot & Assistant Registrar Sanjay Abdagire Die In Late-Night Accident In Parbhani | Sourced

Parbhani: A tragic road accident on the Jalna–Jintur Highway late on Monday night claimed the lives of senior journalist Nitin Dhoot from Parbhani and Jintur Assistant Registrar Sanjay Abdagire. The fatal collision occurred near Ganeshpur village, leaving two other persons seriously injured.

According to police officials, the accident took place around 1 am within the jurisdiction of the Charthana Police Station. A car bearing registration number MH22 AW 5115 was travelling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar towards Parbhani, while another vehicle, MH14 FS 0897, was heading in the opposite direction from Jintur towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The two cars collided head-on near Ganeshpur, resulting in extensive damage to both vehicles.

The impact of the collision was so severe that both cars were completely crushed, trapping the occupants inside. Upon receiving information about the accident, police personnel rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. The injured were immediately shifted to the Jintur Rural Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Doctors declared journalist Nitin Dhoot dead upon examination, while Sanjay Abdagire succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The sudden demise of Dhoot has sent shockwaves through the local journalism fraternity, while Abdagire’s death has left the administrative circle in mourning.

Two other occupants, identified as Manoj Kanhaiyalal Toshniwal and Vijay Tadkalaskar, sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable but critical.

Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

