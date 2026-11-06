'JICA Responds Positively To ₹20,000 Crore Loan For Marathwada Water Grid Project,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File

Mumbai, Nov 6: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has responded positively to providing a loan of around Rs 20,000 crore for the first phase of the Marathwada Water Grid project, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

He directed officials to expedite the preparation of the preliminary project report (PPR) and submit it to the Union government's Department of Economic Affairs, an official statement said.

The first phase of the project will cover Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Latur and Dharashiv districts, where dams with surplus water will be connected to those in water-scarce areas through a network of pipelines.

The project envisages linking Jayakwadi, Majalgaon, Manjara, Ujani, Lower Terna and Lower Manar dams through 3,095 km of main and secondary pipelines. It will also involve setting up 15 water treatment plants, and is expected to benefit around one crore people.

The estimated cost of the water grid covering all eight districts of Marathwada is around Rs 25,056 crore. JICA has responded positively to providing a loan of around Rs 20,000 crore for the first phase, the statement said.

The project will have a dual-flow system to allow the transfer of water between reservoirs.

Japanese earthquake-resistant technology will be used in the construction as Latur and Dharashiv fall in a seismically sensitive zone. The project will use ductile iron pipes, modern pumping systems and SCADA technology, the release said.

It will also help ensure reliable water supply to industries in Auric City, Shendra-Bidkin and Waluj industrial areas of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

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At a meeting chaired by Fadnavis at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, a JICA delegation reviewed the water grid and other infrastructure projects being undertaken in collaboration with Japan.

The state government plans to complete the project by 2029. A project management consultant will be appointed and the detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared in coordination with JICA, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil, Minister of State Meghna Sakore-Bordikar and senior officials.