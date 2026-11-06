KDMC Completes Road Asphalting Under Police Protection Amid Land Ownership Dispute At Tisgaon Naka |

Kalyan: A civic roadwork project turned contentious at Tisgaon Naka in Kalyan East on Thursday as a land ownership dispute erupted into a confrontation between protesting landowners and the authorities. Police detained one of the protesters after he continued to oppose the asphalting work at Sahajeevan Residency which was eventually carried out under police protection.

Landowners Claim Property Remains In Their Names In 7/12 Records

The protesting landowners claimed that the disputed plot still stands in their names in the official 7/12 land records. They maintained that they had handed over the land to a developer, known as Pappu Builder, only for development purposes and had not surrendered their ownership rights. They alleged that the civic administration was ignoring their objections and proceeding with the work without first addressing their grievances.

Sandesh Gaikwad, one of the landowners, reached the site and demanded that KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goel hear their objections and issue a written response before the work continued. He clarified that the landowners were not against road development but insisted that their ownership claims and complaints must be examined first.

Sahajeevan Residency Residents Had Demanded Road Repairs

The dispute comes amid demands from residents of A, B and C wings of Sahajeevan Residency, situated along Pune Link Road, who had been complaining about the poor condition of the approach road. Seeking relief from the inconvenience, residents had demanded its asphalting. Following their request, MP Shrikant Shinde had directed the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to complete the work.

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Acting on the directions, civic officials began the work on Thursday with police personnel deployed at the site. Despite attempts by police officers to persuade the protesters, the opposition continued, following which Gaikwad was detained.

The asphalting work continued thereafter. The landowners have warned that they will approach the court if the administration fails to hear their grievances. The immediate question is whether the civic commissioner will intervene or the dispute will turn into a legal battle.

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