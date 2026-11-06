KDMC To Demolish 116 Illegal Hoardings After Diwali In Biggest Crackdown In Nearly 30 Years |

Kalyan: In what is being described as a major crackdown on unauthorised outdoor advertising, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has decided to launch an extensive demolition drive against illegal hoardings across the twin cities after Diwali. The civic body is preparing to remove 116 unauthorised hoardings, marking its biggest such action in nearly 30 years.

Civic Survey Identifies 116 Illegal Hoardings Among 372 Structures

According to the civic administration a comprehensive survey identified a total of 372 hoardings across Kalyan-Dombivli. Of these 116 were found to have been installed without the necessary permissions. The findings revealed that 74 illegal hoardings belonged to advertising agencies, real estate developers and private establishments. Their unauthorised presence has reportedly resulted in revenue losses worth crores of rupees to the civic body.

The KDMC had initiated the process several months ago by issuing notices to the respective hoarding owners and advertising agencies. They were directed to remove the unauthorised structures within the stipulated period. The notices also made it clear that if the owners failed to comply, the civic administration would undertake the removal operation itself and recover the expenses incurred from them.

Only 21 Owners Respond To KDMC Notices

However, the notices failed to produce the desired response. Only 21 owners approached the municipal corporation after receiving the notices, while the remaining stakeholders allegedly continued to ignore the administration's directions. The civic body subsequently issued a public announcement through newspapers to ensure that the concerned parties were formally informed about the proposed action.

With most owners failing to remove the structures voluntarily, the KDMC has now decided to proceed with enforcement measures after Diwali. The operation is expected to send a strong message to agencies and private establishments violating municipal regulations governing outdoor advertisements.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner of the Property Department, Vandana Gulve confirmed the findings of the survey and the proposed action.

During the survey, 116 unauthorised hoardings were identified. The owners were instructed to remove them within the stipulated timeframe, but they failed to comply. The municipal corporation will now initiate action against these structures Gulve said.

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