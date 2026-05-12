Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind Appeals Citizens To Participate Actively In Upcoming Census In Beed | Sourced

Beed: The Beed district unit of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has appealed to citizens to actively participate in the upcoming national census process and provide accurate information about their religion and language during registration.

Addressing a press conference at the organisation’s office in Beed, office-bearers said census data plays an important role in shaping government policies and welfare schemes. They urged people to fully cooperate with census officials and take part in the process responsibly.

The organisation specifically appealed to members of the Muslim community to mention “Islam” under the religion category and “Urdu” as their mother tongue while filling out the census details.

District President Mufti Abdul Qureshi Kasmi said proper participation in the census helps ensure fair representation and accurate demographic records. He stated that reliable census data support better planning and distribution of government resources for different sections of society.

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Leaders present at the press conference said people should avoid rumours and misinformation related to the census process. They also urged citizens to cooperate with authorities and provide correct details during registration.

Among those present at the press conference were General Secretary Maulana Sabir Rashidi, Quazi Mujibur Rahman, Quazi Zafar and Maulana Afsar Isahi.

The organisation also announced that awareness campaigns would be conducted across Beed district to encourage informed and responsible participation in the census exercise.