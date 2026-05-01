House Listing Block Survey Begins In Indore After Self-Enumeration Phase Ends |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The House Listing Block (HLB) survey, conducted as part of the Census exercise in the district, is set to commence on Friday. The period for self-enumeration concluded today.

Consequently, enumerators and supervisors will now visit households door-to-door to collect information. The survey is scheduled to continue for the next month.

Providing details about the initiative, Collector Shivam Verma stated that all preparations for the survey have been finalised. A detailed briefing for Charge Officers was conducted today via video conferencing, and the training for enumerators and supervisors has also been completed.

Verma emphasised that the survey is being conducted in accordance with the directives of the Census Directorate, and the data collected through it plays a pivotal role in formulating the nation's policies.

The Collector has appealed to citizens to provide accurate and complete information, as well as their full cooperation, when the survey teams visit their homes. He further urged the public to disregard any rumours or baseless reports.