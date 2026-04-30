Census Director Kartikeya Goyal Says Minor Census Errors Inevitable As Door-To-Door Survey Starts In Bhopal |

Census error inevitable in crores: Census director

Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal

If a person is counted twice in the census, it is not something to worry about as such mistakes can occur in a population of crores, said Kartikeya Goyal, Director of Census Operations, responding to concerns over duplication.

Goyal made the remark while replying to a query on the possibility of duplication where an individual may be recorded once at their native place and again at their current residence. He was talking to media persons in Bhopal on Wednesday as the self-enumeration phase ended. The door-to-door census campaign will begin on May 1. All the information collected during the census will remain strictly confidential. As per the Census Act, the data cannot be used for taxation, police investigations or any legal proceedings and will only be utilised for development, planning and policy decisions.

Till April 29, more than 5.81 lakh families submitted their details through the online portal in Madhya Pradesh. The number is expected to increase on April 30. The next phase will involve door-to-door verification and data collection. About 1.7 lakh officers and employees have been deployed for the exercise including census officers, district-level officials, charge officers, master trainers, field trainers, enumerators and supervisors.

The state has been divided into nearly 1.37 lakh house listing blocks to ensure systematic and accurate data collection from every household. The verification process will be completed by May 30.

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As of April 29, 14,518 self-enumerations were completed in Bhopal, 13,464 in Jabalpur, 9,612 in Indore, 6,024 in Gwalior and 18,836 in Ujjain. Raisen recorded the maximum at 90,769, while Niwari recorded the lowest at 556.