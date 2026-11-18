Inquiry Ordered Into Alleged Diversion Of ₹30 Lakh Sanitation Fund For Recreation At Ex-Commissioner's Bungalow | Sourced

Jalna: An inquiry has been ordered into the alleged diversion of Rs30 lakh from funds earmarked for sanitation and cleanliness in Jalna towards developing recreational facilities at the official bungalow of former municipal commissioner Santosh M Khandekar.

Jalna City Municipal Corporation (JCMC) Commissioner Anjali Sharma disclosed this during a press conference at her office on Tuesday. Ravi Ramu Kalose, a member of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, was also present. He visited the civic body to review sanitation work and the implementation of welfare schemes for sanitation workers.

Responding to a question about a complaint filed by social activist Waseem Khan, Sharma said an inquiry had been ordered into the alleged irregularities. Khan had alleged that out of Rs5.50 crore allocated for sanitation and cleanliness, Rs30 lakh was spent on developing recreational facilities at the commissioner's official bungalow instead of carrying out sanitation work. He had also raised questions about the expenditure and demanded an investigation.

Khandekar was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Oct 16, 2025, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs10 lakh from a contractor.

During the press conference, Sharma also highlighted the shortage of sanitation personnel and their deployment for other duties. She said that of the 346 sanitation employees, 35 had been assigned other responsibilities, affecting regular sanitation operations. She added that action was being taken against 10 sanitation workers for remaining absent from duty.

Kalose reviewed the implementation of welfare schemes for Safai Karamcharis and examined their working conditions and safety arrangements.

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He said the shortage of sanitation staff, along with the absence of employees and their deployment to other duties, had affected cleanliness in the city. Drain cleaning, sweeping and other sanitation activities had also been hampered.

Kalose said the municipal commissioner was responsible for ensuring proper sanitation in the city and stressed the need to address the shortage of manpower. He also called for effective implementation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

Emphasising that manual scavenging is prohibited by law, Kalose called for strict measures to prevent deaths of workers during the cleaning of septic tanks and manholes. He stressed that sanitation workers must be provided with adequate safety equipment and that the law must be strictly enforced.