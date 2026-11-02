Jalna: Illegal Sale Of Carbide Guns Raises Safety Concerns Ahead Of Diwali | Sourced

Jalna: With Diwali approaching, the illegal sale of banned carbide guns has reportedly resurfaced in Jalna, raising serious concerns over public safety, particularly that of children. Some vendors were spotted selling the dangerous devices at Mahatma Chaman Bazaar.

When a customer requested a demonstration, a woman shopkeeper reportedly demonstrated the gun by firing it into the air using a stone, producing a loud, explosion-like sound. However, alert citizens objected to the sale, questioned the vendors about the ban and advised them to report the matter to the police. Following the objections, two shopkeepers reportedly gathered their goods and fled the spot.

Carbide guns are locally made devices that use PVC pipes, gas lighters and calcium carbide. When calcium carbide reacts with water, it produces highly inflammable acetylene gas, which can cause a powerful explosion when ignited.

The uncontrolled blast pressure can rupture the pipe, sending fragments flying and causing serious injuries, burns and fires. Children are particularly vulnerable, with potential injuries including facial wounds, eye damage and even permanent loss of eyesight.

Despite the ban, these devices are reportedly being sold secretly, raising concerns ahead of Diwali. Parents are urged to keep children away from carbide guns and ensure they use only authorised fireworks under adult supervision.