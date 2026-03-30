Jalna: Ghansawangi ITI Ranked No. 1 In Maharashtra For The 2023–24 Academic Year | Sourced

Jalna: Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Ghansawangi, Jalna, has secured first rank as the best ITI in Maharashtra for the academic year 2023–24.

During the academic year 2023–24, the institute recorded 100% admissions against intake capacity, zero dropout rate, 100% results, and 90% placement and self-employment, marking a significant achievement. The institute has also ensured excellent infrastructure to support the holistic development of students.

The institute offers well-equipped hostel facilities, including free accommodation and meals for girl students, spacious sports grounds, indoor and outdoor gym facilities, smart classrooms and modern workshops. Additional facilities such as an RO water purification system, drip irrigation for water management, complete solar energy utilisation, a well-maintained garden lawn and an impressive main entrance have transformed the institute into a model institution.

Along with infrastructure, the institute has contributed through industry interaction, on-the-job training (OJT) and short-term training programmes, ensuring quality training in line with government standards. These initiatives have enhanced students’ skills and employability, leading to this recognition.

Under Devidas Rathod, the principal, the staff have played a crucial role in transforming the institute by prioritising student-centric activities and ensuring necessary facilities and training for employability.

A regional and state-level government committee conducted a physical inspection and recognised the institute’s performance, leading to the announcement of the award. The award distribution ceremony will be organised soon, where the governor will present the award. The institute will also receive a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, and a ceremony will be organised for the occasion.

As per the Government Resolution of the Department of Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation, this award has been presented annually since 2018 to ITIs demonstrating excellent performance. A notable highlight is that Rathod has achieved this honour four consecutive times during his tenure, becoming the first principal in Maharashtra to lead ITIs at Mantha, Badnapur, Ambad and Ghansawangi to win this award.