 Jalna: Congress Leader Sanjay Gaikwad Joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Along With Hundreds Of Supporters
The event took place at Hanuman Ghat on August 11

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Former Congress corporator Sanjay Gaikwad of the Jalna Municipal Corporation, along with hundreds of his supporters, left the grand old party to join Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena. Gaikwad and his supporters from Hanuman Ghat, Khandsari, Lalbag, and the Powerloom area joined Shiv Sena under the leadership of former Maharashtra minister Arjun Khotkar.

District secretary Abhimanyu Khotkar, Panditrao Bhutekar, Vishnu Pachfule, Ganesh Superkar, Amtmanant Bhakt, Meghraj Chaudhary, Savita Kevande, and other Shiv Sena leaders were present on the occasion.

article-image

The event took place at Hanuman Ghat on August 11. Gaikwad stated that he was fed up with the monopoly within the Congress party, which led him to make the decision to join Shiv Sena. He mentioned that his supporters from his ward have backed his decision, which he believes will be beneficial for the ward's development in the coming days.

Khotkar expressed his happiness at the large number of activists joining Shiv Sena, assuring that all would be treated with respect within the party.

