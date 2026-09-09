Jalna Congress Chief Dr Vishal Dhanure Meets Rahul Gandhi, Calls Interaction Memorable | File Pic

Jalna: Jalna District City Congress president Dr Vishal Dhanure said his meeting with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a 10-day residential training camp in Nashik has become a memorable moment in his political and social life.

Meeting during training camp

The meeting took place during the Congress' Sanghatan Srujan Abhiyan training programme, where Dhanure had an opportunity to interact with Gandhi along with his family.

During the interaction, discussions were held on Congress in the district and the prevailing situation in the country, democratic values, protection of the Constitution and issues concerning ordinary citizens, Dhanure said.

Inspiring interaction

He said Gandhi's simplicity, his cordial manner of interacting with people and his commitment towards the common people were particularly inspiring.

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"Meeting Rahul Gandhi along with my family and getting an opportunity to interact with him made the occasion even more special and unforgettable," Dhanure said.

Renewed commitment

The meeting has given him renewed motivation to work more effectively for society, democracy and constitutional values, he said.