BJP Plans Diyas, Blood Donation Camps, Bike Rallies To Mark PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Life | IANS

The Bharatiya Janata Party will launch a month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s completion of 25 years in public life. The programme, announced by BJP president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday, will begin on September 17, Modi’s birthday, and conclude in October.

Modi’s public life began on October 7, 2001, when he took charge as the chief minister of Gujarat. The BJP plans to use the occasion to highlight his journey from state leadership to national politics through a series of public outreach programmes.

A month of service, celebrations and public connect

The campaign will include programmes across 12 categories, including initiatives focused on youth and a national event where Modi will interact with public representatives from the sarpanch level upwards.

The outreach will begin with a blood donation camp on September 17, which will be observed as Seva Diwas. Under the Aashirwad Ka Diya programme, party workers and beneficiaries of NDA government welfare schemes will also light ceremonial lamps, or diyas, at their homes, Indian Express reports.

“On 7 October 2026, 25 years of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s public service and dedication will be complete. On 7 October 2001, he began his tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat. Over the past 25 years, guided by the mantra of ‘from public service to national service’, he has steadfastly continued this journey of service in its entirety,” Nabin said.

Nabin said the programme was aimed at taking the message of public service to people. The BJP’s focus appears to be on connecting Modi’s political journey with grassroots participation and public welfare initiatives.

Schools, social media and innovation at the centre of campaign

As part of the Seva Ki Kahani programme, people will be encouraged to share social media content on how Modi’s governance has changed their lives. Schools across the country will also hold drawing competitions and plays based on his 25 years in public life.

The campaign will include bike rallies from Vadnagar in Gujarat, Modi’s birthplace, to his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Other activities will include human chain competitions and the Seva First Innovation Challenge involving youth, students, startups, professionals and corporate innovators.

The challenge will reward innovative ideas related to national welfare and policies. The BJP said the initiative was designed to encourage participation from different sections of society.

“When he took over the leadership of the nation, India was facing policy paralysis and was being referred to as one of the ‘Fragile Five’ economies. Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. India’s stature and standing on the global stage have also risen significantly,” Nabin said.

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The BJP president also highlighted the government’s claims of progress in ending Naxalism and said every Indian was moving forward with dignity.

Nabin also referred to the Ram Mandir and Kashi Vishwanath projects while speaking about Modi’s efforts to preserve, restore and develop India’s cultural heritage. He highlighted Modi’s work in Gujarat, including the Narmada project that aimed to ensure water reached every household and Vibrant Gujarat, which positioned the state as a major engine of growth and investment.

“Gujarat’s growth became a model of development that other states could aspire to. There was a time when border villages were referred to as the last villages of India. He changed that narrative and called them the first villages of India. This has not only transformed their lives but also changed the way people think about these communities,” Nabin said.