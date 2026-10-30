Jalna: Congress Alleges Jal Jeevan Mission Fund Shortage in Maharashtra | Sourced

Jalna: Congress MP Dr Kalyan Kale alleged that 55 per cent of the works under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Maharashtra remained pending due to the non-release of funds by the Union government.

Addressing a press conference at the Government Rest House in Jalna, Kale said that around ₹15,000 crore was yet to be released by the Centre, affecting the implementation of the ambitious scheme aimed at providing tap water connections to all rural households in the state.

He said he had met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and demanded the immediate release of the pending funds. He also expressed concern over incomplete works under the scheme in Jalna district.

Accusing the BJP governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra of making hollow promises, Kale said they had failed to provide adequate relief to drought-hit farmers.

He criticised the proposed expenditure of ₹36,000 crore on the Kumbh Mela in Nashik, alleging that adequate funds were not being allocated to address the drought situation.

"We do not oppose the budget for the Kumbh Mela, but Maharashtra is reeling under drought. The government is spending huge amounts on the religious event while farmers are struggling. Some funds from the Kumbh Mela budget should be allocated to provide relief to drought-affected people," he said.

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Congress to Participate in Rahul Gandhi's Rally

AICC observer and MLA Amrut Thakur announced that a large number of Congress leaders and party workers from Maharashtra would participate in the 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' rally to be addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1.

Thakur said the party was mobilising workers across the state to ensure their participation in the rally.

Later, Congress workers took out a march under the slogan 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' and raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They demanded his removal from the post.

The protest was part of the Congress party's campaign highlighting its allegations of irregularities in the electoral process and calling for measures to protect democracy.