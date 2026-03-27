Jalgaon’s ‘Heat Action Plan’ Shows Results As White Roof Coating Lowers Indoor Temperatures | Sourced (BBC)

Jalgaon: While the upper-middle class in the city manages to shield itself from the rising summer temperatures through various means, those living in houses with corrugated iron roofs often face severe hardship. To protect these citizens from the scorching heat, the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation launched a 'Heat Action Plan', and early indications suggest that this initiative is proving to be a success.

The Corporation selected houses with corrugated iron roofs along Kanalda Road and applied a special solar-reflective white paint to them; observations have shown that this intervention has successfully reduced indoor temperatures by three to four degrees Celsius.

The temperature in Jalgaon city has currently reached 40 degrees Celsius and typically climbs to 45 degrees in May. Today, Jalgaon is gradually transforming into a "jungle of cement and concrete". Comparatively, due to the scarcity of trees within the city, the intensity of the scorching heat is felt much more acutely. Every summer, cases of heatstroke are also reported among the population. To combat the heat, there is currently a surge in the sales of air coolers and air conditioners across the city.

During the afternoons, the streets feel as though an 'unofficial curfew' is in effect, while the city remains heated until late into the night. The common man living in a house with a corrugated iron roof bears the brunt of these extreme temperatures most severely, yet he often possesses no viable alternative to escape it.

Taking this situation into account, the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation conducted a survey of the city, which revealed that certain areas experience extremely high temperatures. The survey specifically highlighted that houses with corrugated iron roofs become unbearably hot, exhibiting significantly higher indoor temperatures, prompting the formulation of a comprehensive 'Climate Action Plan'. As part of this plan, a heat-reflective white paint has been applied to houses measuring up to 300 square feet. Initially, 50 houses were selected on a pilot basis to test the efficacy of this initiative.

Following the application of solar-reflective white paint to the corrugated metal roofs of houses, tangible results have been observed, with indoor temperatures seen to drop by three to four degrees. Instead of absorbing the sun's rays, this paint reflects them; consequently, the roof's surface does not heat up, and a sense of coolness is maintained within the home. This initiative is now set to be implemented in the city's slum areas. Across the city, many residents, even those with cement-concrete roofs, have begun applying white paint to them. It is reported that this measure is providing them with a measure of relief.