Jalgaon ZP CEO Meenal Karanwal Honoured With ‘Sevakarma Plus’ Special Award | Sourced

Jalgaon: Meenal Karanwal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jalgaon Zilla Parishad, has been honoured with a special award for her outstanding performance under the "Sevakarma Plus" initiative, a special program implemented by the State Government. This initiative aims to bring about improvements in government work processes, enhance transparency in official operations, and provide citizens with more people-centric and high-quality services.



The award was presented by the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, during a special ceremony held on March 28, 2026, at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai. Present on this occasion were the State Chief Secretary, Rajesh Agarwal; Minister Ashish Shelar; Director General of Police, Dr Sadanand Date, along with other dignitaries.

During the event, Meenal Karanwal was felicitated with a special Certificate of Honour. Under her leadership, the Jalgaon Zilla Parishad has achieved remarkable success in the effective implementation of government schemes, transparent administration, and citizen-centric service delivery.



This award serves as a recognition at the state level of the administrative efficiency of the Jalgaon district administration and has instilled a renewed sense of enthusiasm among the officers and employees of the Zilla Parishad. Furthermore, it is widely felt that this honour will serve as an inspiration to continue providing citizens with even more efficient and transparent services in the future.