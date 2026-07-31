Jalgaon: Zilla Parishad CEO Karishma Nair Orders Salary Cut After Finding Wakod Gram Panchayat Office Locked During Office Hours |

Jalgaon: Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Karishma Nair ordered disciplinary action after finding the Wakod Gram Panchayat office locked during official working hours during a surprise inspection of Jamner taluka on Thursday. Taking serious note of the lapse, she directed the Block Development Officer (BDO) to withhold one day's salary of the official concerned and warned that negligence in delivering public services would not be tolerated.

Nair began her inspection tour with a visit to the Zilla Parishad school at Devpimpri, where she interacted with students and reviewed their academic progress under the NIPUN Bharat mission. She enquired about their performance in the NIPUN assessment and sat on the floor alongside the students to understand their learning experience firsthand. Her interaction encouraged students and teachers alike while allowing her to assess classroom learning at the grassroots level.

She later inspected the Wakod Primary Health Centre, reviewing cleanliness, medicine stocks and the quality of healthcare services being provided to patients. In view of the ongoing monsoon season, she instructed medical officers to maintain adequate stocks of essential medicines, strengthen preparedness to tackle seasonal and epidemic diseases, and ensure timely, quality healthcare services for rural residents.

During a subsequent surprise visit to the Wakod Gram Panchayat office, Nair found the office locked despite it being official working hours. Viewing the absence of the concerned official seriously, she immediately directed the BDO to withhold one day's salary of the employee responsible.

She also issued a stern warning that any negligence in ensuring regular office functioning or providing timely public services would invite strict action, stressing that government offices must remain accessible to citizens during designated working hours.