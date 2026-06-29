Jalgaon: Youth Must Learn To Accept Failure And Move Forward, Says Krishnaraj Mahadik | Sourced

Jalgaon: In the era of social media and rapid technological growth, the youth must learn to handle challenges and accept failures with resilience, said BJP Yuva Morcha State President Krishnaraj Mahadik. He emphasised that while digital platforms have made content creation easier, excessive dependence on them is also affecting patience and mental balance among youngsters.

Mahadik was speaking as the chief guest at an interactive session organised under the ‘Jagar Yatra’ initiative at Dr Ulhas Patil Medical College, run by the Godavari Foundation, on Sunday, June 28. Former MP Dr Ulhas Patil presided over the programme.

Mahadik said that social media should not be viewed only as a source of entertainment but should be used responsibly for learning, awareness and social development. He said the increasing use of digital platforms has reduced patience among many youngsters, making it important to develop emotional strength and the ability to face setbacks.

Sharing his experience with technology and digital platforms, Mahadik said that working in political and social fields comes with several challenges. He added that he personally uses technology tools like ‘Makoba’ and has started using income generated through YouTube for social welfare activities instead of personal benefits. He also spoke about efforts to preserve family values and strengthen relationships.

Former MP Dr Ulhas Patil, who chaired the event, encouraged students to embrace modern technology. He said artificial intelligence has made information easily accessible and urged youngsters to use new technologies positively for growth in medical, social and other fields.

He advised students to use education and knowledge effectively and remain committed to serving underprivileged sections of society.

District General Secretary Dr Ketki Patil said that real national development is possible only when the youth focus on intellectual growth, skill development and moral values. She urged youngsters to empower themselves and contribute towards nation-building.