Jalgaon: Year-Old Paldhi-Tarsod Bypass Bridge Collapses; Ministers Order Technical Probe | Sourced

Jalgaon: A section of the Paldhi-Tarsod bypass bridge near Jalgaon city collapsed following heavy rainfall, barely a year after it was constructed. The incident has raised serious concerns over the quality of construction, prompting the state government to order a detailed technical inquiry.

State Water Supply and Sanitation Minister and Jalgaon Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil, along with Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan, visited the site on Monday to inspect the damage. During the inspection, officials briefed them on the impact of heavy rainfall on the bridge structure and the measures taken to ensure traffic safety.

Based on the preliminary assessment, questions have been raised about the quality of construction. Officials noted that complaints regarding the project had been received earlier. Mahajan directed the concerned authorities to conduct an impartial and detailed technical investigation and take strict action against those found responsible.

He also contacted the office of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and requested that a central team of experts be sent to inspect the bridge. He urged that the damage assessment and repair work be taken up on priority. Mahajan said there would be no compromise on public safety and stressed that infrastructure projects must meet high standards of quality, safety and transparency.

Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil also called for a structural audit of the bridge. He instructed the concerned departments to work in coordination to speed up repairs while ensuring there is no risk to commuters.

District Collector Rohan Ghuge briefed the ministers on the traffic situation and the steps taken by the administration after the collapse. Police have made alternative traffic arrangements to minimise inconvenience to the public.

MLA Suresh Bhole, Mayor Deepmala Kale, District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Superintendent of Police Shrikant Hiware, Municipal Commissioner Aditya Jivane, Jalgaon Sub-Divisional Officer Vinay Gosavi, Tehsildar Shital Rajput and officials from the National Highways Department were present during the inspection.