Jalgaon: Women’s Power Should Contribute To City’s Progress, Says Mayor Deepmala Kale | Sourced

Jalgaon: Jalgaon City Municipal Corporation Mayor Deepmala Kale urged women to drive the city's progress, prioritise personal well-being amid life's demands, and champion environmental efforts. While addressing women in Jalgaon on International Women’s Day, she conveyed her wishes for their social and familial advancement.

Mayor Deepmala Kale celebrated women’s accomplishments in Jalgaon and encouraged them to spearhead efforts to beautify and advance the city. She emphasised that women anchor families and society. "Today, I am proud that women in Jalgaon excel in every field, be it education, business, or social work," she stated.

She further stated that the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation is always committed to the empowerment and safety of women. Women should not remain limited to household responsibilities but should spread their wings and pursue their dreams. She also urged women to take care of their health and self-respect, saying that a capable woman strengthens both her family and the city.

Mayor Kale emphasised that women should not be confined to the home alone but should increase their participation in administrative and social work. Under the spirit of “Our City, Our Responsibility,” she called on women to take the initiative in keeping Jalgaon clean and green.

She advised women not to neglect their own health while caring for their families and to prioritise the education of girls. She also encouraged them to take advantage of the various schemes implemented by the Women and Child Welfare Department of the Municipal Corporation.

“Every woman in Jalgaon has an innate leadership quality. It is important for women to maintain good mental health. For this, at least one activity such as yoga, exercise or walking should be practised daily. When a woman becomes strong, the entire family and society progress. I seek your cooperation and blessings for the overall development of Jalgaon city,” said Deepmala Kale, Mayor, Jalgaon Municipal Corporation.