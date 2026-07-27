Jalgaon: Woman Stabbed To Death By Husband After Refusing Money For Alcohol, Sale Of Farmland | Sourced

Jalgaon: A 36-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in Maharashtra's Bhadgaon taluka after she refused to give him money for alcohol and opposed his demand to sell their agricultural land. The incident took place at around 8:30 am on Sunday in Vasantwadi Tanda.

The deceased has been identified as Lalita Atmaram Rathod (36), a resident of Vasantwadi Tanda in Bhadgaon taluka. The accused, Atmaram Patilal Rathod (40), has been detained by the Bhadgaon Police, and a case of murder has been registered against him.

According to the police, Atmaram was addicted to alcohol and frequently demanded money from his wife to support his drinking habit. He had also been repeatedly pressuring her to sell their agricultural land. However, Lalita consistently refused both demands.

Police said the accused allegedly attacked Lalita with a sharp knife during an argument on Sunday morning. He repeatedly stabbed her in the abdomen, inflicting fatal injuries. She died on the spot before she could receive medical assistance.

After being alerted about the incident, officers from the Bhadgaon Police Station rushed to the scene and took the accused into custody.

Police have registered a murder case against Atmaram Rathod and launched a further investigation to ascertain all the circumstances leading to the crime.