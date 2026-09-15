Jalgaon: Woman Dies By Suicide With Four-Year-Old Son During Ganpati Preparations |

Jalgaon: A 30-year-old married woman allegedly died by suicide along with her four-year-old son in Jalgaon city on Monday evening, as preparations for the installation of a Ganpati idol were underway at their home and in the surrounding colony.

Hemangi Nikhil Mahajan resided in Talele Colony in the city. On Monday, preparations for the Ganpati installation were in progress, and the Mahajan family was also involved in the arrangements. During this time, Hemangi went into a room with her four-year-old son. Later, when she was called for the installation ceremony, the room door was found locked from inside.

After receiving no response from within, the family informed police. A police team arrived at the scene, and when the door was opened, Hemangi and her son Shaurya were found hanging. Both were immediately rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where medical officers declared them dead after examination.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Shanipeth police station. The reason behind the deaths is not yet known.