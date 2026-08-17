Jalgaon: Woman Arrested For Wearing Fake RPF Uniform To Impress Prospective Marriage Matches | AI

Jalgaon: A 24-year-old woman was detained by the Railway Police after she was allegedly found wearing a fake Railway Protection Force (RPF) uniform at Jalgaon railway station. During questioning, she reportedly admitted that she had worn the uniform to create the impression that she was an RPF employee and improve her prospects of finding a suitable marriage match.

The incident came to light on Independence Day when Railway Police personnel were conducting security checks at Platform No. 3 under Operation Satark. An inspector and a constable reportedly noticed a woman in a khaki uniform moving around suspiciously and questioned her.

The woman allegedly introduced herself as an RPF employee posted in Nashik and said she was from Jamner taluka. Police subsequently contacted the concerned RPF office in Nashik to verify her identity and employment status. Officials reportedly confirmed that no woman by the name given was employed with the force.

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During further questioning, the woman allegedly confessed to wearing the RPF uniform without authorisation. She reportedly told police that she had done so to create a favourable impression and increase her chances of securing a good marriage proposal.

Following the verification and her statement, the Railway Police registered a case against the woman. Further investigation is underway to determine where she obtained the uniform and whether it was used on any other occasion.